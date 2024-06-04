The incident happened on Saturday, June 1 just after 9 p.m., when shots were fired in the area of Doyle Park on Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers, Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio said on Monday, June 3.

Responding officers soon discovered that a 36-year-old man had taken himself to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound in his back that he had suffered at the scene of the shooting. He is now in stable condition, DiDomizio said.

Detectives are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.