Man Shot In Back Near Yonkers' Doyle Park

A man is recovering after being shot in the back near a public park in Westchester, police said.

The incident happened near Doyle Park on Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Saturday, June 1 just after 9 p.m., when shots were fired in the area of Doyle Park on Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers, Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio said on Monday, June 3. 

Responding officers soon discovered that a 36-year-old man had taken himself to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound in his back that he had suffered at the scene of the shooting. He is now in stable condition, DiDomizio said.

Detectives are now investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

