Man Raped Young Girl 2 Times Before Fleeing Yonkers, DA Says

Bronx resident Hakeem Anderson has been charged with two counts each of predatory sexual assault against a child and first-degree rape for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 11 on two separate occasions in November and December 2024, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Tuesday, May 20.

Following the alleged assaults, Anderson fled the area, prompting a joint investigation led by the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. He was eventually found in The Bronx by members of the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and the Yonkers Police, and returned to Westchester to face charges.

Anderson, who was acquainted with the victim, was arraigned on the indictment on Tuesday morning in Westchester County Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

DA Cacace described the case as especially heinous given the child’s age.

"The tender age of the victim in this case renders these allegations beyond comprehension," Cacace said in a statement on Tuesday, adding, "Our office will ensure that she has all the care and support she needs as the criminal process plays out."

Anderson is now being held without bail at the Westchester County Jail, and a temporary order of protection has been issued on behalf of the child.

