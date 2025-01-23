A Few Clouds 27°

Man Lights Himself On Fire During Fight With Family In Yonkers, Taken To Hospital

A man was rushed to a hospital after lighting himself on fire after a family dispute in Westchester, police said.

Yonkers Police

 Photo Credit: X/@YonkersPD3
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Wednesday, Jan. 22 at around 8:30 p.m., when a man poured a flammable substance over his body and proceeded to then light himself on fire after a conflict with family members in the area of Purser Place in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

The man was then taken to a nearby trauma center with severe burns. He was stabilized and admitted for treatment. 

More information about the incident was not made available. 

