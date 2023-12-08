Man Kills Victim After Being Evicted From His Yonkers Apartment: Here's His Sentence

Bronx resident William Pryor was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for murdering his 29-year-old friend and former roommate Marquis Muniz in 2022, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Dec. 8.

According to the DA's Office, on March 3, 2022, around 3:40 p.m., Pryor shot Muniz 10 times with a .40 caliber pistol in Muniz's Yonkers apartment on Riverdale Avenue. His body was later found in the apartment by his fiancé in the afternoon.

Around a month before the shooting, Muniz had evicted Pryor from his apartment after he had been living there for two years without paying rent.

After the murder, Pryor was seen leaving the apartment with a black garbage bag on surveillance video. He was also seen putting the bag into a car and driving to his mother's house in the Bronx where police found the bag. It was later tested and found to have gunshot residue on it, officials said.

Pryor was eventually found and arrested at a residence in Montrose on June 30, 2022, after a two-month investigation conducted by the Yonkers Police Department, Peekskill Police Department, the US Marshals Service, and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

After a three-week trial, a jury found Pryor guilty on Friday, Oct. 27 of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. If he is released from prison in the future, Pryor will be subject to community supervision by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.