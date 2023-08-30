Man Kills Father With Meat Cleaver In Yonkers: Police

Yonkers resident August Velasco, age 47, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for the alleged murder of his 76-year-old father, Jose Raul Velasco, Yonkers Police announced on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

According to the department, just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Yonkers officers responded to 347 Scarsdale Rd. on a report of an unconscious man. Once they arrived at the home, police found Velasco's father dead with numerous severe cuts.

The department then quickly identified August Velasco as the suspect, who was apprehended. The home was then cordoned off as authorities began investigating the murder.

Police ultimately determined that Velasco had allegedly attacked his father in the home with a cleaver numerous times, causing his death, authorities said. This cleaver was later found by detectives at the scene of the incident.

Following his arrest, Velasco was charged with second-degree murder and now remains in custody. He will be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza commented on the brutal killing.

"It is a sad and tragic incident when an individual takes the life of another, a sentiment which is only amplified when there is a family relation connecting them," Sapienza said.

