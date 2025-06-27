Man Jailed After Being Caught With Loaded Gun On I-87 In Yonkers: Nysp

The arrest happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 25, when troopers stopped a gray 2021 Hyundai Elantra for vehicle and traffic violations on Interstate 87 in Yonkers, New York State Police said on Friday, June 27.

During the stop, police suspected the driver might be impaired and began checking the car. Instead of finding drugs or alcohol, they allegedly discovered a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun and a large-capacity magazine inside the car, police said.

The driver, Jerico Vega, was arrested and charged with two felonies: criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Vega was taken to Yonkers City Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Westchester County Jail on $2,500 cash bail or a $25,000 bond. He’s due back in court on Tuesday, July 1, at 3 p.m. for a hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.