Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By Scooter In Yonkers

Authorities are looking for the rider of a scooter that struck a man in Westchester and left him hospitalized. 

The incident happened in front of the White Castle at 257 South Broadway in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 30 just after 5 p.m. near the White Castle location at 257 South Broadway in Yonkers, where a scooter hit a pedestrian, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink. 

Arriving officers found the man with non-life-threatening injuries to his face. He was later hospitalized, Spink added. 

The scooter's rider continued going north on South Broadway after the crash. A search conducted by police later proved unsuccessful. 

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 



