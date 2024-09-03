Man Hospitalized After Being Hit By Scooter In Yonkers

The crash happened on Friday, Aug. 30 just after 5 p.m. near the White Castle location at 257 South Broadway in Yonkers, where a scooter hit a pedestrian, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

Arriving officers found the man with non-life-threatening injuries to his face. He was later hospitalized, Spink added.

The scooter's rider continued going north on South Broadway after the crash. A search conducted by police later proved unsuccessful.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

