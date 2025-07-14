Man Gets Murder Charge After Victim Found Shot In Head In Yonkers: Police (Update)

Yonkers resident Fidencio Abreu, age 41, was arraigned in Westchester County Court on one count of second-degree murder and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree in connection with a fatal incident on Friday, July 11, the Yonkers Police Department announced on Monday, July 14.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Ludlow Street and Riverdale Avenue. Responding officers found 35-year-old Francisco Vallejo, a Yonkers resident, with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died shortly after arrival.

Investigators determined that Abreu and Vallejo knew each other and had been involved in a dispute that escalated when Abreu allegedly fired one round at Vallejo before fleeing the scene, police said.

Thanks to combined efforts from detectives, patrol officers, the department’s Crime Control Center, and digital forensics specialists, police tracked Abreu to an apartment near Radford Street and Riverdale Avenue, where he was arrested without incident.

He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail and is due back in court on Thursday, July 17.

"Our hearts go out to the family of Francisco Vallejo during this incredibly difficult time," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said on Monday.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office. Additional details may be released as the investigation continues, police said.

