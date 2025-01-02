Man Fatally Stabbed In New Year's Day Altercation In Yonkers

The incident happened in Yonkers on Wednesday, Jan. 1 just after 1:30 p.m., when officers found the victim at the entrance to 2 Hudson St., according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin, had suffered multiple stab wounds. Officers immediately rendered medical aid and transported him to a nearby hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a male suspect were involved in an altercation at the location and were likely known to each other. During the dispute, the suspect produced a bladed weapon and stabbed the victim several times before fleeing the scene, Spink said.

Authorities believe the attack was targeted and do not consider there to be an ongoing threat to the public.

Yonkers Police Detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit, and Digital Forensics Unit are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.