Man Dies After Being Shot In Broad Daylight At Park In Yonkers

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at Doyle Park on Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers, when two men were found with gunshot wounds, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

Both victims were soon taken to nearby hospitals, where one was pronounced dead. The other is now in stable condition, DiDomizio said.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim who died.

Yonkers detectives are now investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 914-377-7724.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

