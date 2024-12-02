A Few Clouds 37°

Man Accused Of Attacking Co-Worker With Knife At Yonkers U-Haul Locale: Police

A dispute between co-workers at a Westchester U-Haul location escalated into a violent confrontation involving a knife, leaving one man injured, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Homefield on 937 Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

During a dispute between two employees of a third-party moving company, 55-year-old James Tindal of the Union County city of Elizabeth, New Jersey, allegedly took out a knife and swung it multiple times at his co-worker, 42-year-old Jameel Sirman of Newark, New Jersey, Spink said.

Sirman sustained a cut to his hand and to his jacket sleeve during the altercation. First responders then arrived and bandaged Sirman’s wound, but he declined transport to a hospital, opting for private medical care instead, according to Spink.

Officers arrested Tindal at the scene and transported both men to the Yonkers Police Detective Division. Later that day, Tindal was charged with second-degree assault, a felony, Spink said.

Tindal was arraigned on Sunday, Dec. 1, and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

