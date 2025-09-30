Man, 28, Who Grew Up Attending Yonkers Schools Dies Suddenly: 'He Was The Party'

Conway, South Carolina resident Nicholas Thomas Hold, 28, who grew up going to schools in Yonkers, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 21, according to his obituary.

Born on Staten Island in 1997, Hold grew up in Yonkers and attended Sacred Heart Grade School and High School, where he formed lifelong friendships, according to his family.

In 2024, he moved to South Carolina, where he quickly made new friends and most recently worked as a complex support representative at United Healthcare.

Hold’s family said his passing has left them shocked and devastated.

"Nicholas lived a vibrant life and still had so much life ahead of him," his obituary reads, continuing, "Nicholas had a big heart, and he would give you the shirt off of his back—if he loved you, he made sure you knew it."

Known for his bright smile and smooth dance moves, Hold was described as "not the life of the party, he was 'the party,'" his obituary said.

He is survived by his parents, Darlene Hold-Mitchell and Michael Mitchell, sisters Kaitlin Hold and Nicole Gomes, and brothers Michael and Ryan Mitchell.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Ruggiero & Sons Funeral Home at 732 Yonkers Ave.

A Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday, Oct. 2, at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Monastery Church located at 110 Shonnard Pl. in Yonkers, with burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by family friend Sharon Gardiner has raised $35,432 of its $40,000 goal as of Tuesday, Sept. 30. The money will help cover funeral arrangements and travel expenses.

"Anyone who knew him knows he was full of smiles, laughter, and the life of every room he entered," Gardiner wrote on the fundrasier page, going on to say, "No amount is too small—every donation is deeply appreciated and will make a meaningful difference for his family. Let’s come together to show them love, strength, and support as they grieve."

