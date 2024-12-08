Luxury French Department Store Printemps Set To Open First US Location in NYC

Printemps, the iconic French department store, is prepares to open its first US location in the spring of 2025.

The new store, which will be located in Manhattan, will occupy 55,000 square feet within the historic One Wall Street building in the Financial District, blending classic architecture with modern elegance.

Founded in 1865, Printemps is celebrated for its high-end fashion, beauty, and lifestyle offerings.

The Manhattan location aims to capture the spirit of its flagship Paris store, showcasing a carefully curated selection of luxury brands, exclusive collaborations, and engaging shopping experiences.

“We are thrilled to bring the spirit of Printemps to New York City, a global capital of fashion and culture,” said CEO Jean-Marc Bellaiche. “This marks a significant milestone for our brand as we connect with a new audience while honoring our heritage of style and innovation.”

The store will showcase a mix of established and emerging designers, pop-up events, and product launches.

The One Wall Street building, a landmark in its own right, adds an extra layer of grandeur to Printemps’ debut.

The department store will occupy prime retail space in the Art Deco skyscraper, which has recently undergone extensive renovations.

