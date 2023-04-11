Popular Television Show Films At Location In Yonkers

If you spotted film cameras near you, it may have been for a scene from the popular CBS show 'FBI' which was filmed in a city in Westchester, officials said.

The scene, which was aired as part of the seventeenth episode of the show's fifth season which aired on CBS on Tuesday, April 4, was filmed in parts of Yonkers, city officials announced on social media.

Parts of the city that appear in the scene, which features an explosive car chase, include Chicken Island and also part of the city's downtown area, officials said.

The clip of the scene was released by CBS on YouTube and can be watched by clicking here.

'FBI,' which began in 2018 and stars Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym, follows the inner workings of the fictionalized New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The show has filmed in Yonkers before, including scenes for a season finale that was pulled from airing in May 2022 following a mass shooting in Texas.

