Body Found Near Bridge At Yonkers, Mount Vernon Border

The body was found on Monday, Aug. 5 just before 2 a.m. near the Oak Street bridge at the Yonkers and Mount Vernon border, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

After arriving officers confirmed the person was dead, they began an investigation into the incident.

Officers and detectives are still at the scene conducting their investigation, DiDomizio said. No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

