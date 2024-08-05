Fair 82°

SHARE

Body Found Near Bridge At Yonkers, Mount Vernon Border

Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near an overpass in Westchester.

The body was found near the Oak Street bridge by the Yonkers and Mount Vernon border, police said.

The body was found near the Oak Street bridge by the Yonkers and Mount Vernon border, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The body was found on Monday, Aug. 5 just before 2 a.m. near the Oak Street bridge at the Yonkers and Mount Vernon border, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

After arriving officers confirmed the person was dead, they began an investigation into the incident. 

Officers and detectives are still at the scene conducting their investigation, DiDomizio said. No further information has been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE