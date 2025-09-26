Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Let's Talk Live: Women's Breast Health With St. John's Riverside Hospital

Join St. John's Riverside Hospital on Saturday, October 18 for a live talk about women's breast health. Featuring breast surgeon Nidhi Sahgal, MD, the discussion will begin at 11am at the Community Baptist Church of Yonkers, 160 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701.

St. John's Riverside Hospital is hosting a live discussion about women's breast health.

 Photo Credit: St. John's Riverside Hospital
Can't attend in person? Click here to watch live!

