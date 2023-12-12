Late Night Blaze Engulfs Former Church In Yonkers

The incident began on Tuesday, Dec. 12 around 3 a.m., when a fire broke out in the rectory of a former church in Yonkers on the corner of Buckingham Road and Lockwood Avenue, according to ABC News.

The building, which had been a daycare associated with the former Bryn Mawr Park Presbyterian Church, was soon completely engulfed in flames. Luckily though, the more than 70 firefighters who responded to the scene were able to keep the blaze from reaching the St. George Orthodox Church located next door to the building, the outlet reported.

The blaze was eventually extinguished by 6 a.m., according to Yonkers fire officials, who asked the public to stay away from the scene as crews continued to pick up equipment.

The incident caused all roads in the area to close during the early work and school commute.

The church had been under renovation and officials currently believe that the fire was sparked by construction, according to ABC News.

