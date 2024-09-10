A Few Clouds 76°

Kitten Rescued From Under Car Hood On Parkway In Yonkers

Sometimes pets find their way into people's lives in strange ways, such as one kitten who has a new home after being rescued from inside an engine on a busy parkway in Westchester. 

Engine the kitten was rescued from under the hood of a car on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Westchester County Police
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Yonkers on Tuesday, Sept. 10, when a motorist on the Saw Mill River Parkway heard a "funny noise" coming from under their hood, according to the Westchester County Police Department. 

The department's Emergency Service Unit then arrived to help and realized a kitten had somehow gotten deep inside the engine compartment. 

Officers had to partially take apart the engine before the lost feline could be taken out of the car. Miraculously, the cat survived. 

Since its rescue, the cat, now named Engine, has a new home, police said. The department did not say how Engine got inside the vehicle. 

