Kitten Rescued From Under Car Hood On Parkway In Yonkers

The incident happened in Yonkers on Tuesday, Sept. 10, when a motorist on the Saw Mill River Parkway heard a "funny noise" coming from under their hood, according to the Westchester County Police Department.

The department's Emergency Service Unit then arrived to help and realized a kitten had somehow gotten deep inside the engine compartment.

Officers had to partially take apart the engine before the lost feline could be taken out of the car. Miraculously, the cat survived.

Since its rescue, the cat, now named Engine, has a new home, police said. The department did not say how Engine got inside the vehicle.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.