Joseline Cabrera, of Yonkers, was last seen on Wednesday, July 23, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.
Cabrera was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. She was carrying a black backpack with red lettering.
Police believe she may have traveled to New York City.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-800-346-3543.
