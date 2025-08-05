Join us for a press conference at St. John’s Riverside Hospital, 967 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701, on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025, at 11am.

St. John’s Riverside Hospital is the first hospital in Westchester County to participate in the TeamBirth maternity program, which begins September 15th. TeamBirth improves care by ensuring people giving birth and the clinicians caring for them have shared input and understanding during the delivery of care.

TeamBirth was developed by Ariadne Labs, a joint center for health systems innovation at Brigham and Womenʼs Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The program calls for team huddles at key decision points throughout the hospital stay. Huddles happen on admission to the hospital, with any changes to the patient or child’s condition, when decisions are made surrounding delivery and anytime the patient or a team member requests a huddle. The huddle aspect of TeamBirth ensures that everyone involved in the birthing process is on the same page. The person giving birth – alongside any caregivers who are not part of hospital staff (doulas, spouses, parents of the expecting person, etc.) – convene with the labor and delivery staff to go over a birthing plan and any desires or expectations of the person giving birth. This ensures shared decision making between the new parent and hospital staff in case of any unexpected changes to the delivery plan.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Westchester County is proud to partner with St. John’s Riverside Hospital in providing the first opportunity for expectant mothers to participate in the TeamBirth Maternity Program in Westchester. By funding this Program as part of the County’s Maternal Mortality Initiative, we are sending a clear message to the many young mothers who may be facing disparities in their maternal care. In Westchester County, we are committed to breaking down those barriers and ensuring that every mother, regardless of race or zip code, receives the support and quality care she deserves. This initiative is a vital step towards building a healthier, more equitable future for our families and our communities."

“St. John’s has always been committed to meeting the needs of the community we serve, so we are thrilled to lead the TeamBirth initiative. Creating the space for open dialogue between people giving birth, their caregivers and our providers will enhance the experience for everyone”, said Herta Muller, Chief Nursing Officer of St. John’s Riverside Hospital. Expected speakers include Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, Clinical Implementation Specialist Abagael Slattery-Kumar of Ariadne Labs, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, President & Founder of Sister to Sister International Cheryl Brannan, and Founder & CEO of Woman To Woman OB/GYN Dr. Suzanne Greenidge.