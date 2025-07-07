ID Released Of Woman, 23, Killed While Walking Against Traffic On I-87 In Yonkers (Update)

Mariely Chavez, age 23, was fatally struck while walking on I-87 South in Yonkers between Exits 6A and 6 on Thursday morning, July 3, New York State Police said on Monday, July 7.

No address for Chavez was given.

According to police, troopers were first alerted around 3:37 a.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway. Just minutes later, at around 3:43 a.m., they received a report that the woman had been hit by a vehicle.

Chavez was found lying in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators determined she had been walking in the left lane against traffic at the time of the crash. No tickets have been issued, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact New York State Police Troop T at 518-436-2825.

