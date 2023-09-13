Iconic Pizzeria In Yonkers Added To Michelin Guide: 'Well-Deserved Recognition'

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Yonkers at 1955 Central Park Ave., is one of the latest additions to the Michelin Guide, which helps readers discover the best restaurants by listing establishments well-received by its reviewers.

In their description of the pizzeria, Michelin writers said that the Yonkers location brings the same level of quality coal-fired pies as the original, iconic location in New Haven, Connecticut.

"Open since 1925, Frank Pepe's has earned cult status for its perfectly blistered, coal-fired pizza, but for decades, getting a bite meant taking a ride up I-95," the guide's reviewers wrote, continuing, "With this location in Yonkers, fans can score their favorite sans traffic and long lines."

The guide also recognized the pizzeria's most famous menu items such as the original tomato pie with mozzarella and the white clam pizza.

The pizzeria's addition to the guide prompted Yonkers city officials to congratulate the eatery.

"Their dedication to crafting authentic Neapolitan pizza has captured the hearts (and taste buds) of locals and visitors alike," officials said, also calling the addition a "well-deserved recognition."

"If you haven't tried their mouthwatering pies yet, now's the perfect time to savor the flavor of excellence!" city officials added.

The pizzeria's entry on the Michelin Guide can be read by clicking here.

