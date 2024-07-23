Iconic Longtime Yonkers Bakery Damaged By Fire Seeks Help In Rebuilding

Delite Bake Shop, located in Yonkers at 773 Yonkers Ave., was damaged in a blaze that started on Saturday, July 13 around 12:30 a.m., according to the store's owner, Eric Jeraci.

Because the fire happened when the business was closed, no customers or employees were injured.

However, although the business has insurance, the bakery now has a "long road ahead" of them before they can reopen, and all of the costs involved are not covered. To help raise the needed funds, Jeraci has since started a GoFundMe page to collect donations from community members.

"This has been devastating not only to our customers but to our staff as well," Jeraci wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "We truly appreciate any assistance to help us with any expenses (beyond what insurance will cover)."

As of Tuesday, July 23, the fundraiser had raised just over $570 out of a $50,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

The bakery does not yet have an estimated reopening date. Refunds are now being processed through Sunday, July 28.

