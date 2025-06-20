Iconic Domino Sugar Plant In Yonkers To Close After More Than 100 Years

The Domino Sugar plant in Yonkers will close at the end of 2025 as part of a nationwide restructuring by American Sugar Refining, Inc. (ASR), the company announced on Friday, June 20.

Located at 1 Federal St. and built in 1893, the refinery has operated for more than 100 years along the Hudson River and gained visibility in late 2022 when it unveiled a large LED sign blending the Domino Sugar logo with the city's name. The 4' by 30' sign, lit for the first time on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, was praised by city officials and designed to change color with the seasons.

The Yonkers refinery has played a major role in ASR's operations, receiving around 515,000 tons of raw sugar annually and refining it at a rate of over 4.3 million pounds per day.

ASR said the decision to close the Yonkers site is part of a multi-year strategy to modernize and optimize its supply chain. This includes expanding its Buffalo plant, building a new bulk transfer station in the Northeast, and leveraging recently acquired production facilities in Lakeville, NY, and Landisville, PA.

Company leaders said the changes are meant to help deliver products more efficiently and sustainably.

"These recent changes are simply an extension of our continuous improvement journey to provide exceptional customer value and service," said Rob Sproull, ASR’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing and New Product Development.

ASR did not say how many jobs will be affected in Yonkers. According to its website, the facility directly provides 350 jobs.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.