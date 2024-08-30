Mostly Cloudy 67°

Iconic Disco Singer Makes Appearance In Yonkers: Here's Where

An iconic singer best known for her multiple disco hits made an appearance at a Westchester skating rink along with another classic artist. 

Disco singer France Joli pictured with officers from the Yonkers Police Department. 

 Photo Credit: Yonkers Police
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Disco singer France Joli gave a concert on Thursday, Aug. 29 at E.J. Murray's Skating Center in Yonkers on Tuckahoe Road along with fellow disco band Lime. 

Shortly after the event, the 61-year-old Joli, known for the late 70s classics "Come to Me" and "Gonna Get Over You," was seen taking pictures with members of the Yonkers Police Department. 

The concert, which was put on by the city's Department of Parks and Recreation, was free. 

