Iconic Disco Singer Makes Appearance In Yonkers: Here's Where

Disco singer France Joli gave a concert on Thursday, Aug. 29 at E.J. Murray's Skating Center in Yonkers on Tuckahoe Road along with fellow disco band Lime.

Shortly after the event, the 61-year-old Joli, known for the late 70s classics "Come to Me" and "Gonna Get Over You," was seen taking pictures with members of the Yonkers Police Department.

The concert, which was put on by the city's Department of Parks and Recreation, was free.

