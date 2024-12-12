Husband Killed By Wife In Oceanfront High-Rise Murder-Suicide Was From Yonkers

Yonkers resident Pajtim Krasniqi was fatally shot by 27-year-old Sabrina Krasniqi at the Beach Club II Hallandale at 1830 South Ocean Dr. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 around 12:30 a.m., according to a report by NBC6 South Florida.

Once officers arrived at the shooting scene, they also discovered that Sabrina Krasniqi had died as well. An investigation determined Sabrina had fatally shot Pajtim several times before turning the gun on herself, and that the incident happened in the two's shared unit, the outlet reported.

NBC6 also added that police found a teddy bear as well as a box of roses with a heart design inside the unit where the tragedy occurred.

Since Krasniqi's untimely death, his family and loved ones have spoken out about the senseless nature of the incident, including his sister, Albana Krasniqi Munrett, who posted on Facebook:

"Pajtimi’s wife chose to take my brother’s life away from him when she shot 5 bullets into his chest. The person he trusted the most, the person he chose to spend his life with was the one who took his away from him," Krasniqi Munrett wrote, adding, "She betrayed him, his love and his trust. She shattered my family. My siblings and I will never be the same. I’m terrified my mother will not ever recover."

Krasniqi Munrett also told NBC6 that her brother "had a love of life that few could ever hope to replicate," the outlet reported.

Click here to read the full report by NBC6.

According to his Facebook page, Krasniqi had attended John F. Kennedy High School in the Bronx and studied at John F. Kennedy University in California. He went on to work as a Software Developer with camera manufacturer PTZOptics.

A visitation service for Krasniqi was held on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Yorktown Funeral Home, which also hosted his funeral service the following day.

Several friends and loved ones posted on Krasniqi's obituary page's tribute wall, including one who said he was "beautiful inside and out" and "carried his scars with pride and honor."

"He was a loyal and honest man; any family would be proud to have him as a brother, son, uncle, etc. I will miss him dearly and the thought of him gone still feels surreal," the woman continued.

Click here to view Krasniqi's obituary page.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.