HS Teacher Coerced Student, 16, Into Sexual Relationship In Yonkers: Here's Her Fate

Fairfield County resident Sandy Carazas-Pinez of Bethel was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 19 to 25 years in prison for enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. She was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York said.

According to court documents, Carazas-Pinez was a teacher at an unnamed Yonkers school that serves kindergarten through 12th grade. From November 2022 through February 2023, she targeted a 16-year-old student, persuading the victim into what she described as a romantic relationship.

Prosecutors said she sent explicit texts and photos, arranged sexual encounters during school hours, and coerced the student into sexually explicit video calls. She would also instruct the victim to delete the photos and messages after sending them, repeatedly asking them if they had done so.

On several occasions, she drove the teen off campus and engaged in sexual acts in her car in locations across Yonkers, the Bronx, and Staten Island.

"Sexual exploitation by teachers offends every New Yorker," said US Attorney Jay Clayton, who added, "Actions of this type by anyone, particularly a teacher or other person of trust, will not be tolerated."

The US Attorney’s Office credited the FBI and NYPD for their work in the investigation.

