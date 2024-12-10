Hit Shows Turn Yonkers City Hall, Train Station Into TV Sets

Both Yonkers City Hall and the city's train station were turned into film sets for CBS's "FBI: Most Wanted" and Max's "The Gilded Age" over, respectively.

Scenes for both shows were filmed over the weekend of Saturday, Dec. 7, as well as Monday, Dec. 9, according to city officials, who posted pictures from the film sets on social media.

Some cast members even took pictures with city officials, including "FBI: Most Wanted" star Dylan McDermott, who snapped a photo with Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

"They filmed an episode in our rotunda and in our ceremonial courtroom. Always nice to meet some of the actors who enjoy filming here," Spano wrote on Facebook after the filming, adding that City Hall would serve as a courthouse for the show.

"FBI: Most Wanted," a spin-off of CBS's "FBI," follows the Fugitive Task Force, a specialized team dedicated to tracking and apprehending the country's most dangerous criminals who are on the run.

McDermott stars as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, the leader of the team. The show also stars Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Alexa Davalos.

Meanwhile, "The Gilded Age" is a historical drama set in 1880s New York City during the Industrial Revolution.

The show stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, and Louisa Jacobson.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.