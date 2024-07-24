Fog 72°

High School Near Westchester Border To Permanently Close After 100 Years

A high school near the border of Westchester will cease operations and not re-open in September of 2024.

St. Barnabus High School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
St. Barnabus High School in the north Bronx said the decision was made "with a heavy heart."

"Despite such a beautiful and successful celebration of our 100th anniversary, our school is unable to overcome the financial strain it has been under for many years," the school said in announcing the news. "Enrollment levels over the past several years have challenged our ability to meet the costs of providing a quality curriculum. 

"In addition, the rising costs of operating the building we have called home since 1959 has led to the very painful decision to cease operations."

The all-girls school, located off the Bronx River Parkway at East 240th Street, said it is doing "everything we can to make this difficult transition go as smoothly as possible for each of you."

