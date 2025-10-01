High-Rise Apartment Building Partially Collapses In The Bronx After Explosion In Chimney Shaft

The incident happened at 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oct. 1, at a high-rise apartment building at 205 Alexander Ave., according to NYC Emergency Management.

According to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, there was an explosion at the building in the chimney leading to the boiler room.

Crews from the FDNY and NYPD are on the scene, with firefighters continuing operations and police handling site security and street closures. Crews used dogs to search the debris and did not find anyone, according to NYC Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker.

A photo released by officials shows a large gash in one side of the building.

Con Edison has shut off gas to the affected building as a safety measure. Officials said a nearby community center has been opened as a temporary shelter, and MTA buses are being used to assist displaced residents.

Authorities urged anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes and to follow directions from emergency personnel. Life safety concerns should be reported immediately by calling 911.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the collapse is still under investigation. Building inspectors are now looking at the structure to make sure it is structurally sound for residents to move back in.

Demolition will take place later on Wednesday to remove the rest of the ventilation shaft structure.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

