Here’s Where You Can Swim Late (And Cheap) In Westchester As Temps Hit 103°

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30, for Westchester County, with heat index values expected to reach up to 103°, according to the National Weather Service. An Air Quality Alert is also in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with health officials urging residents to limit strenuous outdoor activity.

In response to the extreme heat, Westchester officials announced that county-run swimming areas will stay open an extra hour from Monday, July 28 through Wednesday, July 30, weather permitting. The following locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with last entry at 7 p.m.:

Glen Island Beach, New Rochelle

Playland Beach and Pool, Rye

Saxon Woods Pool, White Plains

Sprain Ridge Pool, Yonkers

The Brook at Tibbetts, Yonkers

Willson’s Waves, Mount Vernon

Access to these facilities isn’t free, and you’ll need to show proof of residency. Here’s what it’ll cost you:

Pool Fees (Residents Only)

Park Pass Holder: $8 daily / $5 after 4 p.m.

Non-Park Pass Holder: $15 daily / $10 twilight

Children (3–11): $4–$5

Children (2 and under): Free

Seniors & Disabled: $5 / $4

Pool Parking (Tibbetts only):

Park Pass Holder: $5

Non-Park Pass Holder: $10

Beach Fees (Croton Point & Glen Island):

Park Pass Holders & Guests: $4

Children (3–11): $3

Non-Residents: $10

Children under 2: Free

Beach Parking:

Park Pass Holder: $5

Non-Resident: $10

Seniors (weekdays only): $1

Buses: $50 / Mini Buses: $20

Playland Park does not require proof of county residency, unlike Glen Island and most pools.

Officials remind residents to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and check on elderly or vulnerable neighbors. The Department of Health recommends visiting air-conditioned public spaces if your home lacks cooling.

For full schedules, fees, and more, click here for the Westchester County Pool and Beach Schedule.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.