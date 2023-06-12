'Helpful, Dependable': Yonkers Man Dies At 26 After Crash

Yonkers resident Robert Sean "Lucky" Romney died on Tuesday, May 30 at the age of 26 after a fatal motorcycle crash, according to his obituary.

Born in Georgetown, Guyana in 1997, Romney moved to the United States in 2010 and first attended school in Brooklyn before moving to Mount Vernon, where he lived for most of his teenage and adult life.

During this time, Romney became a standout track and field athlete at Mount Vernon High School.

After graduating, Romney then went on to work in fields such as security, insurance, and landscaping.

A constant optimist, Romney built up a reputation for always being willing to lend a helping hand to people while maintaining a positive attitude.

"Robert stood out as consistently courteous and respectful, always helpful and dependable, and could always win over his siblings and cousins with a winsome smile," his obituary said.

Romney is survived by his father, Sean; his mother, Joy Sharon; his children, April Taylor, Ethan Liam Sean, Kyle Jones, and Casmir Vasquez; his siblings Gerald, Shemray, Oran, Omarian, Onika, Onia, and Denise; his grandparent, Esme; and numerous other family members and friends.

Visiting hours for Romney will be held at the Whalen and Ball Funeral Home in Yonkers at 168 Park Ave. on Saturday, June 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will then follow at 11:30 a.m.

