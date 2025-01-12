Heavy Smoke Fills Yonkers Building As Firefighters Battle Blaze: FD (Photos)

The fire broke out at 575 Shoreview Drive and was reported around 10:30 a.m., Yonkers Fire Department officials said. Engine 314 arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the structure.

Firefighters worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze and conducted overhaul operations to prevent it from reigniting, according to fire officials.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

