Heavy Smoke Fills Yonkers Building As Firefighters Battle Blaze: FD (Photos)

Thick smoke poured out of a Yonkers building Sunday morning, Jan. 12, sending firefighters racing to contain the flames, according to the city’s fire department.

Emergency crews at the scene of the fire on Shoreview Drive in Yonkers.

 Photo Credit: Yonkers FD
The scene of the Yonkers house fire.

 Photo Credit: Yonkers FD
The scene of the Yonkers house fire&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Yonkers FD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The fire broke out at 575 Shoreview Drive and was reported around 10:30 a.m., Yonkers Fire Department officials said. Engine 314 arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the structure.

Firefighters worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze and conducted overhaul operations to prevent it from reigniting, according to fire officials.

No injuries were immediately reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.

