He Asked For Ride Home, Then Shot Friend In Head In Yonkers: Here's His Fate

Yonkers resident Ludvin Ramos-Cervantes, 19, was sentenced on Friday, April 25 to 12 years in state prison by Westchester County Court Judge Maurice D. Williams after being convicted in March of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the Westchester County DA's Office announced on Monday, April 29.

The charges stem from the Feb. 26, 2024 killing of 51-year-old Francisco Gordillo, who was found dead inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head outside Ramos-Cervantes’ Yonkers apartment.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the two had been out drinking when Gordillo gave Ramos-Cervantes a ride home around 4:45 a.m. Once home, Ramos-Cervantes briefly went into his apartment, returned to the vehicle with a .45 caliber pistol, then wrapped his arm around Gordillo and pulled the trigger.

Gordillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramos-Cervantes initially told police that Gordillo had died by suicide, but later changed his story, claiming the gun fired accidentally.

In a statement on Monday, Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace called Gordillo's death "completely avoidable."

"The defendant’s decision to introduce a gun into this situation fundamentally altered the course of their lives. Now, he will be held accountable for his reckless conduct," Cacace continued.

In addition to his sentence, Ramos-Cervantes will be required to serve five years of post-release supervision.

