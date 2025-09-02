Hazardous Material Released Near Film Studio Property In Yonkers (Developing)

The incident happened in the area of 134 Woodworth Ave. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, the Yonkers Fire Department said at around 12:30 p.m.

Crews said the release occurred in the city’s southwest section and was confined to the original location. Firefighters were still assessing the level of the release as of early Tuesday afternoon.

The incident involves bleach, Yonkers Police said.

Woodworth Avenue and Ravine Avenue are closed between Union Place and Ashburton Avenue. Those in the area are being told to stay indoors until further notice, according to authorities.

Vehicles and pedestrians are also being urged to avoid the area.

The incident happened near 4Wall Entertainment’s LED studio, which is part of Great Point Studios in Yonkers.

More information about the incident has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

