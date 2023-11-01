GPS Tracking Results In Man Being Caught With Stolen Porsche In Yonkers, Police Say

The arrest resulted from an incident that happened in Yonkers on Monday, Oct. 30, when a Porsche that had been stolen out of Great Meadows, New Jersey the day before was reported to have entered the city by a car dealership tracking the vehicle via GPS, Yonkers Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

After receiving the report, Officers Pete Denyssenko and Virginia Creary found the stolen 2021 Porsche Macan parked on Nepperhan Avenue and began watching it from a distance in order to wait for the suspect to return to the car.

After close to a half hour, a man walked to the car and unlocked it with a key fob. Seeing this, the officers quickly moved in, prompting the man to run away. Officer Denyssenko began chasing after him while Officer Creary pursued in her police cruiser, cutting the suspect off around the corner, according to authorities.

Once he was boxed in, the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jayden Martell of Newark, New Jersey, surrendered himself and was apprehended. He was later charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

A video of the pursuit was later released by the department on social media.

"A few takeaways here- don’t take things that don’t belong to you, don’t run from the police, and avoid both of those evil deeds in Yonkers," the department said in a post on social media, adding, "We will apprehend you and deliver you to the court system to pay for your crimes."

