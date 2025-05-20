Get 100 Days Of Free Coffee At This Yonkers Dunkin's Reopening: Here's When

Dunkin’ is celebrating the grand reopening of its fully renovated, "next-generation" store at 2365 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers on Thursday, May 22, and it’s bringing the perks. The first 100 Dunkin’ Rewards members in line beginning at 9 a.m. will receive 100 Days of Free Coffee, entitling them to a free medium hot or iced coffee every day for 100 consecutive days through the Dunkin’ app.

To qualify, customers must be a Dunkin’ Rewards member or sign up on the day of the event. Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew, and espresso-based drinks are excluded.

What’s New at the Central Park Ave Dunkin’?

The revamped 1,800-square-foot store features Dunkin’s "next-generation design," which includes "modern design" elements that use openness, colors, and materials to convey an "approachable, positive and energetic environment," according to the company.

The location will also feature a tap system featuring eight cold beverages, including coffees, teas, and "nitro-infused" cold brew coffee.

The store employs 12 crew members and operates Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

