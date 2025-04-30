Gas Leak Forces Closure Of Burger King, Popeyes In Yonkers

On Tuesday, April 29, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano addressed growing rumors on social media, clarifying that Burger King and Popeyes at 53 South Broadway in Getty Square were closed only after Con Edison shut off gas service to the building last week.

According to the mayor, Con Ed crews detected a gas leak and turned off service as a safety precaution.

The two restaurants, which are individually responsible for their gas service, have since hired a licensed plumber to locate and repair the leak. Once repairs are completed, the businesses must pass required inspections before Con Ed can safely restore service, Spano said.

"We’ll continue to monitor the situation and share updates as they become available," the mayor added.

