Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Yonkers, located at 1955 Central Park Ave. (Route 100) unveiled its fall special, the Quattro Formaggio, on Monday, Sept. 23.

The "highly anticipated" pizza was crafted by family members of Frank Pepe and features a blend of crushed Italian tomatoes and four cheeses including mozzarella, asiago, ricotta, and Pecorino romano, according to the owners behind the iconic restaurant franchise.

The pie is then finished with imported olive oil. Those looking for a bit more depth can also add meatballs, basil, and garlic.

Frank Pepe's, which has seventeen restaurants on the East Coast and is known for its coal-fired Napoletana-style pies, was founded in New Haven, Connecticut in 1925 by its namesake, who immigrated to the US in 1909 at age 16.

In the 99 years since its inception, the franchise has earned countless recognitions, including being named the best pizza in America by The Daily Meal nine times. It's also been featured on The History Channel and is listed on the James Beard Foundation's list of "American Classics."

According to Frank Pepe's granddaughter Jennifer Bimonte-Kelly, the Quattro Formaggio is made with the same dough recipe used by Pepe in 1925.

"It’s heartwarming to see how our family’s traditions continue to evolve while staying true to the flavors our guests keep coming back for," Bimonte-Kelly said, adding, "The Quattro Formaggio is a testament to our legacy and tradition, blending nostalgic comfort with a touch of innovation."

It'll be available through the end of the year.

Other Frank Pepe's menu staples include the original White Clam Pizza; Spinach, Mushroom, and Gorgonzola pies; and the Amanti Della Carne, which consists of crushed Italian tomatoes, mozzarella, meatball, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and Pecorino Romano.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.