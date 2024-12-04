Kelly Powers, who was known for appearing on Fox News television programs like "Fox & Friends" and "The Willis Report," died on Sunday, Dec. 1 at the age of 45 after a battle with glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer.

Born in Yonkers before later becoming a resident of Colts Neck, New Jersey, Powers graduated from the Academy of Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in White Plains before attending Baruch College in New York City. She then went on to attend the New York College of Podiatric Medicine and earned her Master of Science degree at the University of San Francisco, according to her obituary.

Powers was a "brave and beautiful soul," her obituary said, also reading that she "had a love for people" and was "dedicated to helping others."

After her cancer diagnosis in 2020, Powers underwent multiple brain surgeries, several rounds of radiation, chemotherapy, and immunotherapy. Despite this, the cancer returned this year, and conventional treatments no longer became effective, her friends wrote in a GoFundMe fundraiser page started to collect donations for her medical bills.

On the fundraiser page, her friends added that Powers was seeking a "groundbreaking and innovative" treatment in Germany. To help her pay for it, the effort raised over $88,000.

Powers is survived by her husband, Steven Doll; her son, Bennett; her parents, and her mother and father-in-law, Daniel and Laraine.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Holmdel Funeral Home in Holmdel, New Jersey. A funeral service will then be held on Friday, Dec. 6 at 11 a.m. at Tower Hill Church in Red Bank.

