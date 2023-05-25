Former Fire Captain, Business Owner From Yonkers Dies: Worked Until Last Week Of Life

Putnam County resident John J. Fasciglione of Mahopac died on Sunday, May 7 at the age of 62 after a battle with colon cancer, according to his obituary.

Born in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens in 1960, Fasciglione was raised in Yonkers, where he served as a firefighter and eventually Captain from 1999 until his retirement in 2021.

Anyone who knew Fasciglione would know that he loved his job at the firehouse more than anything, his obituary said.

Fasciglione also loved racing and bought his first of many Camaros in 1977. He also learned to fix cars and took this skill into his Yonkers-based business, John's Automotive, where he continued working up until the last week of his life.

Fasciglione eventually moved to Mahopac after starting a family with his wife, Laura, who he met when he was 20 and married in 1988. The two lived in the same house for 22 years with their three children Kimberly, John, and Samantha.

Over the more than two decades that the family lived in the house, Fasciglione would "put his heart and soul" into it, including renovating the kitchen, building a pool, and fixing everything himself, according to his obituary.

"There was nothing John couldn't do," his obituary read.

In addition to his wife and children, Fasciglione is survived by his mother, Genevieve; his siblings, Joseph, Dianna, and Rose; and numerous other extended family members.

"He was everyone's go-to guy whenever we had a question about anything and everything. He will be sorely missed," Fasciglione's obituary read.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.