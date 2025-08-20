CBS unveiled the new cast on Wednesday, Aug. 20, and it includes plenty of familiar hometowns from the Daily Voice coverage area.

Among them is 28-year-old Jawan Pitts, who grew up in Salem, New Jersey, and now works as a video editor in Los Angeles.

Nicole Mazullo, 26, is a Long Island native now living in Philadelphia, where she works as a financial crime consultant.

From Yonkers comes Rizo Velovic, 25, a tech sales professional who calls the city home.

Representing Massachusetts is Shannon Fairweather, 28, a wellness specialist who hails from Wakefield and now lives in Boston.

And rounding out the list is 31-year-old Sophie Segreti, a strategy associate from Darnestown, Maryland, now based in New York City.

The five will join 13 other castaways for the long-running reality competition, which strands players in a remote location and tests their ability to outwit, outplay, and outlast one another for the $1 million prize.

Season 49 of Survivor was filmed in Fiji, where the show has returned year after year for its crystal waters and challenging terrain.

For those new to the game, contestants live off limited resources, compete in grueling physical and mental challenges, and vote each other out at Tribal Council until only one remains.

The new season premieres Wednesday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. on CBS and will also stream on Paramount+.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.