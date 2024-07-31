FEMA Denies Yonkers $5.2M In Emergency Hurricane Repairs

In an announcement on Monday, July 29, Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano revealed that FEMA denied the city over $5.2 million requested to stabilize three slopes along the Hudson River damaged by Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

According to Spano, the hurricane caused excess runoff to be channeled through a culvert under the Old Croton Aqueduct, causing "substantial damage" to the slope supporting homes and another residential building on Warburton Avenue.

As a result, thousands of tons of soil washed down onto the Metro-North Hudson Line railroad track, causing a four-day closure, Spano said.

Spano added that the denial came despite President Biden's declaration of a major disaster caused by the hurricane.

"Despite President Biden’s declaration of a major disaster caused by Hurricane Ida, FEMA denied Yonkers funding that would mitigate the damage of the storm," Spano said, adding, "We are deeply concerned FEMA has decided to back away from its commitment to assist residents during and after major disasters, like the one we experienced."

"By ignoring the agency’s core obligation, Yonkers is left to handle the storm’s rippling effects, placing this community, the Hudson Valley and its future in peril," Spano continued.

The city of Yonkers first applied for assistance after the storm and filed two appeals over the last three years, Spano said.

As a result of the denial, Yonkers taxpayers will now have to foot the bill for the emergency repairs.

Spano said the damage exposed the Hudson Line's vulnerability to future storm damage along its tracks, and could likely happen again.

"The question now remains, what will FEMA do when, not if, this happens again? I am afraid loss of property may be the least of the devastation," Spano said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.