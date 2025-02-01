Fair 27°

SHARE

Father, Son Struck By SUV In Hit-Run At Cross County Center In Yonkers: Suspect At Large

Police in Westchester are searching for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a father and son at the Cross County Center. 

The incident happened at the Cross County Center in a parking lot near the former TGI Fridays. 

The incident happened at the Cross County Center in a parking lot near the former TGI Fridays. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, when a dark gray SUV struck the pedestrians in a parking lot at the Cross County Center near the old TGI Fridays locale on Kimball Avenue, according to Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink.

Instead of stopping, the driver immediately fled the scene, Spink said.

Emergency responders arrived and evaluated the father and son. While neither showed visible injuries, the child was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Yonkers Police are actively canvassing the area for the suspect vehicle and reviewing video surveillance. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE