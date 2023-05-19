Fatal Shooting Onboard Train: 20-Year-Old From Yonkers Charged

Suffolk County Police arrested Nicholas D'Agostino, age 20, of Yonkers for shooting Yusef Staine, also 20 years old, to death on the train on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at approximately 1:45 a.m.

D’Agostino was charged with second-degree murder and was held overnight at the Yaphank Correctional Facility. He is due to be arraigned at Suffolk County Court in Riverhead on Friday, May 19.

D'Agostino and Staine appeared to be traveling together onboard the westbound train parked at the Ronkonkoma LIRR station at the time of the shooting, police said.

Staine, of West Babylon, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured, and D'Agostino fled from the scene, police said.

