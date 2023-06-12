Fatal Crash: Sedan Strikes Woman, Then Slams Into House In Yonkers

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, June 9 in Yonkers in the area of 693 North Broadway (Route 9).

A preliminary investigation revealed that a sedan traveling northbound on Route 9 struck a 70-year-old female pedestrian on the sidewalk, killing her, Yonkers Police said.

The vehicle then jumped a retaining wall and struck an occupied home; with the occupants inside suffering minor injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 54-year-old resident of White Plains, was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening blunt-force injuries.

The identities of the victim and driver have not yet been released.

Police have initiated both criminal and accident investigations.

North Broadway was closed to vehicular traffic for several hours following the incident.

Additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

