Famous Frank Pepe's Pizzeria Now Serving Fan-Favorite Summer Seasonal Pie: Here's What's On It

The seasonal Fresh Tomato Pie, which debuted in 2008, returned to the menu on Monday, June 30, and will be available through the end of summer, according to the iconic New Haven-based pizza chain.

Known for its crispy, chewy, and slightly charred crust, the Fresh Tomato Pie features fresh native tomatoes, house-sliced mozzarella, garlic, basil, grated Pecorino Romano imported from Italy, and a drizzle of Pepe’s olive oil blend.

Now in its 17th year, the summer-only pie is one of Pepe’s top sellers.

"The return of the Fresh Tomato Pie marks the start of summer for so many of our guests,” said Jennifer Bimonte-Kelly, granddaughter of founder Frank Pepe and co-owner of the family-run business.

She continued, "Their excitement and connection to it is a beautiful reminder of why we’ve stayed committed to our traditions for 100 years.”

Frank Pepe Pizzeria, which opened in 1925 on Wooster Street in New Haven, now operates 17 locations, including several in Massachusetts, one in Warwick, Rhode Island, and one in Yonkers at Ridge Hill. The pizzeria has become a national pizza institution, earning the No. 1 spot on The Daily Meal’s list of Best Pizzas in America nine times.

In addition to the Fresh Tomato Pie, Pepe’s serves other classics like the original White Clam Pizza, created by Frank Pepe himself, and the Amanti Della Carne, a meat-lover’s pie topped with meatball, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, and more.

Guests can also enjoy salads, Italian desserts, house-made sangria, and local craft beers, as well as Foxon Park soda—a Connecticut staple served at Pepe’s since 1925.

