Family Of Woman Killed On I-87 In Yonkers Seeks Help To Return Her Body To Mexico (Update)

Mariely Chavez, originally from Puebla, Mexico, died early Thursday morning, July 3, after she was hit by a vehicle while walking in the southbound lanes of Interstate 87 in Yonkers, between Exits 6A and 6, New York State Police said.

According to police, troopers were first alerted just after 3:30 a.m. about a pedestrian walking northbound in the left southbound lane. Minutes later, Chavez was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing, as Daily Voice reported.

Now, her family is seeking support through a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses and to repatriate her body to Puebla, Mexico.

“This is a very sad time for the Chavez-Perez family,” the fundraiser states, continuing, “We are raising funds to cover funeral expenses and repatriation of the body to Puebla, Mexico. Thank you for your help. May God bless you.”

As of Thursday, July 10, the campaign has raised $1,870 of its $7,000 goal.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

In a post on social media, Chavez's father, Mario, said his daughter's death "leaves us an immense void."

"We know that her legacy of love, joy, and strength will live forever in our hearts," Mario Chavez added, continuing, "Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go a long way and allow us to cover these costs at this very painful time. We know that the situation is difficult for everyone, but any gesture of support, whether financial or emotional, will help us move forward."

