Calling All Crooners: Search Underway For 'Yonkers Idol'

The city of Yonkers is hoping to find its next young singing sensation with its 14th annual Yonkers Idol competition.

And no, you won’t have to perform in front of Lionel Richie or Katy Perry.

This year's competition will kick off at Untermyer Gardens Wednesday, May 18, at 5 p.m.

Singers between the ages of 10 and 14 will compete for Yonkers Junior Idol, while those between 15 and 19 will try to win the title of Yonkers Idol.

Contestants will be limited to one verse and one chorus of a song, according to a city press release.

The final round will be held Saturday, June 25, at Untermyer Gardens.

Besides bragging rights, winners will receive $1,000 and spend the next year performing in a variety of citywide events and programs.

“Yonkers Idol is a wonderful tradition in our city, bringing together the very best singing talent our city has to offer,” Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said.

“As mayor, I am impressed by the caliber of young singers and I look forward to attending the finale showcase this year.”

The contest is only open to Yonkers residents and proof of address is required.

To register or find out more, visit the city of Yonkers website.

