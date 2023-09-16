Duo Throws Woman To Ground, Snatches Her Purse In Yonkers: Police

The incident happened in Yonkers on Tuesday night, Sept. 12, when two men approached a woman by an apartment complex at 85 Bronx River Rd., according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

The duo then shoved the woman to the ground and stole her purse, which contained several belongings. Both men then fled south toward the Bronx, DiDomizio said.

The victim suffered minor injuries and told authorities that the suspects may have had a knife.

Police are now investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

